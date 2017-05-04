Four charged following assault at Sea...
Crack and cocaine was found in a west Rehoboth Beach home following an assault at a Rehoboth Beach motel. DELAWARE STATE POLICE PHOTO Four people face charges after police say two people were assaulted May 5 at the Sea Esta Motel IV near Rehoboth Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|18 hr
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|5
|Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|6
|Milton police arrest Dumpster diver (Jun '12)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC