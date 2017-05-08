Flagler College welcomes new security...

Flagler College welcomes new security director

Veteran police chief Creig Doyle was recently named Flagler College's director of Safety & Security, after serving in an interim director capacity at the college since January. He was an officer for Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department for over 20-years and served as chief of police in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for 10-years.

