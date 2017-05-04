DSP Searching for Rehoboth Man Wanted...

DSP Searching for Rehoboth Man Wanted on Rape Charges

Police say Joshua D. Williams , 19 of Rehoboth Beach, is wanted by troopers for four counts of 4th-degree rape stemming from alleged incidents that took place at his home over the course of a weekend beginning March 31, 2017 . He is also wanted by Probation and Parole for violation of probation.

