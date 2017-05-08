Dogfish Head to open new restaurant c...

Dogfish Head to open new restaurant concept in Rehoboth next week

21 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery , the award-winning brewpub and distillery, will open a new restaurant concept, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, May 19 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The new spot, located next door to Dogfish Head's original brewpub, will offer a mix of food, live music and a large selection of spirits and beers.

Rehoboth Beach, DE

