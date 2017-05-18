Dogfish Head Brewing & Eats Set to Open in Rehoboth Beach
The company's new Brewing and Eats restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue will open its doors on Friday. The location replaces the company's original building, which sits just next door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
