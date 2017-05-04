DART Offers Weekend Beach Bus Service...

DART Offers Weekend Beach Bus Service Starting May 6

DART is starting its beach bus service early this season, providing weekend bus service on two of its popular bus routes for the first three weekends in May. Starting Saturday, May 6, bus service will be available in the areas of Lewes, along the DE Route 1 corridor, Rehoboth Boardwalk, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, to Ocean City, Md. According to DART officials, the early start-up will provide greater access to jobs, shopping, and entertainment until the daily Beach Bus begins operations on Monday, May 22. When the daily service ends on Sept.

