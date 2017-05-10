Cooter Brown's opens in Rehoboth

Cooter Brown's opens in Rehoboth

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Cape Gazette

Crabby Dick's co-owner Dale Slotter stands next to the new fireplace at he and partner John Buchheit's newest venture, Cooter Brown's Southern Kitchen and Bourbon Bar, located on the second floor of First Street Station in Rehoboth Beach. The restaurant serves up twists on traditional Southern cooking with an extensive bourbon and cocktail menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a... May 6 Keystone1 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) May 5 Drink TO Sewage eh 29
Fibromyalgia May 3 sneakypete8 1
Nitelife May 3 sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) May 3 sneakypete8 5
News Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13) May 3 sneakypete8 6
News Milton police arrest Dumpster diver (Jun '12) May 3 sneakypete8 3
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC