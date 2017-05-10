Cooter Brown's opens in Rehoboth
Crabby Dick's co-owner Dale Slotter stands next to the new fireplace at he and partner John Buchheit's newest venture, Cooter Brown's Southern Kitchen and Bourbon Bar, located on the second floor of First Street Station in Rehoboth Beach. The restaurant serves up twists on traditional Southern cooking with an extensive bourbon and cocktail menu.
