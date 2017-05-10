Assault complaint in Dewey Beach leads to drug arrests
The Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit this week arrested four people following an investigation into an assault complaint. On Friday, May 5, police said, troopers were dispatched to an assault complaint at the Sea Esta Motel IV in Dewey Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May 6
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May 5
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|5
|Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|6
|Milton police arrest Dumpster diver (Jun '12)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC