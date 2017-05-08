5 Sips. 5 Bites. 5 Stars.
Find out why EatingRehoboth.com restaurant tours won Southern Delaware Tourism's Statewide Recognition Award AND why the tours are TripAdvisor's #1 pick for things to do in Rehoboth Beach! Tours for the 2017 season include the new 208 Social, James Beard nominated a restaurant, Back Porch Cafe , Olive Orchard Tasting Room, Spice & Tea Exchange, and many more! $49 buys 5 of Rehoboth's best restaurants and a fun specialty shop - all in three hours! Get your tickets now before they sell out, or get a personalized gift certificate for your favorite foodie simply by logging on to EatingRehoboth.com .
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for Millsboro Dollar General a...
|May 6
|Keystone1
|1
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|May 5
|Drink TO Sewage eh
|29
|Fibromyalgia
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Nitelife
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|1
|Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|5
|Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|6
|Milton police arrest Dumpster diver (Jun '12)
|May 3
|sneakypete8
|3
