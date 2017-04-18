Robert Houston Robinson Sr.,...
Robert Houston Robinson Sr., 80, former publisher of The Sussex Countian newspaper in Georgetown, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017. A life-long Sussex Countian, Robinson was born May 5, 1936 and was the son of the late Julian Thomas Robinson and Mary Comfort Houston Robinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Wed
|soon Gtown will d...
|25
|Professional house cleaners referrals
|Apr 5
|Delawarefan
|1
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Apr 1
|Tricky wont tell
|22
|Sussex Co. Uber Driver Accused of Burglarizing ...
|Mar '17
|Larry
|1
|Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged polic...
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Topless Phart
|55
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC