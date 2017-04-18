Robert Houston Robinson Sr.,...

Friday Apr 7

Robert Houston Robinson Sr., 80, former publisher of The Sussex Countian newspaper in Georgetown, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017. A life-long Sussex Countian, Robinson was born May 5, 1936 and was the son of the late Julian Thomas Robinson and Mary Comfort Houston Robinson.

