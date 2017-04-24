Rehoboth Police Issue Warning for Counterfeit Fraud Crimes
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help following a recent string of counterfeit money crimes responsible for costing local retail businesses along the Rehoboth Avenue corridor hundreds of dollars. officers responded to multiple retail stores located in the first two blocks of Rehoboth Avenue as stores discovered they had conducted transactions and received counterfeit fifty dollar bills.
