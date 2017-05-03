Rehoboth Beach Police Department arre...

Rehoboth Beach Police Department arrest felony fugitive from Wicomico County

Sunday Apr 30

On Friday, April 28, 2017, an officer observed 29-year-old Leopoldo C. Diaz, of Laurel, pull into the parking space next to where he was standing in the area of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk. Due to a language barrier, officers were unable to administer Diaz standardized roadside sobriety field test; however, based upon their observations, the officers took Diaz into custody and transported him to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department where further blood alcohol testing was conducted.

