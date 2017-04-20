New Funland ride in Rehoboth Beach flips, dips,a

New Funland ride in Rehoboth Beach flips, dips, tips The Rehoboth Beach amusement park opens Mother's Day weekend with their first new ride in eight years Check out this story on ydr.com: http://delonline.us/2pGUHHS Randy Curry talks about Funland's newest ride the Super Flip 360 at their Rehoboth Beach amusement park on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The Italian designed ride is Funland's first new ride in eight years, and performs a pendulum motion while spinning upside down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.