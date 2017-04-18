An 18-year old man accused of calling in hundreds of bomb threats to Jewish community centers in the United States also tried to extort a US state senator, according to the prosecutor's office in Israel. The man, a dual American-Israeli citizen from the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, demanded payment every 72 hours via Bitcoin from Ernesto Lopez, a Republican state senator from Delaware.

