Former Delaware governor to ride bike...

Former Delaware governor to ride bike across United States

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: WMDT

Markell announced in a news release Friday that he will ride 3,650 miles from Oregon to Delaware this summer. The ride will raise money for Motivate the First State, a group that promotes healthy living and raises money for seven other Delaware nonprofits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) 10 hr not groundwater 28
Fibromyalgia 13 hr sneakypete8 1
Nitelife 13 hr sneakypete8 1
News Smoking ban plans laudable (Feb '11) 14 hr sneakypete8 5
News Beachgoer drags shark back into water in Rehoboth (May '13) 14 hr sneakypete8 6
News Milton police arrest Dumpster diver (Jun '12) 14 hr sneakypete8 3
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) 14 hr sneakypete8 23
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC