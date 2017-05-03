Former Delaware governor to ride bike across United States
Markell announced in a news release Friday that he will ride 3,650 miles from Oregon to Delaware this summer. The ride will raise money for Motivate the First State, a group that promotes healthy living and raises money for seven other Delaware nonprofits.
