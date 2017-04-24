Final City Hall costs likely to hit...

Rehoboth Beach City Manager Sharon Lynn speaks to the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners' Association April 15. Lynn gave the homeowners an update on the ongoing City Hall project. RYAN MAVITY PHOTO The cost of the new City Hall in Rehoboth Beach has risen from an initial estimate of $18 million to an expected $21 million when all is said and done.

