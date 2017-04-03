Fenwick talks insurance savings, beach rules, Earth Day
The Town of Fenwick Island will save some money by switching to public program of worker compensation. The Town expects to save at least $10,000 by leaving its current $75,000 workers-comp plan for the DeLea Founders Insurance Trust , a consortium of 24 municipalities that partner to purchase insurance.
