Coastal Station plans include Royal...

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Cape Gazette

The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the final site plan for Capano Management Company's Coastal Station along Route 1 at the Holland Glade Road intersection in Rehoboth Beach. Included in the project is a 5,371-square-foot Royal Farms convenience store with gas pumps, a proposed 8,500-square-foot restaurant with patio and a proposed 2,795-square-foot retail store.

Rehoboth Beach, DE

