Coastal Station plans include Royal...
The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the final site plan for Capano Management Company's Coastal Station along Route 1 at the Holland Glade Road intersection in Rehoboth Beach. Included in the project is a 5,371-square-foot Royal Farms convenience store with gas pumps, a proposed 8,500-square-foot restaurant with patio and a proposed 2,795-square-foot retail store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|13 hr
|need debate but 2...
|23
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Apr 19
|soon Gtown will d...
|25
|Professional house cleaners referrals
|Apr 5
|Delawarefan
|1
|Sussex Co. Uber Driver Accused of Burglarizing ...
|Mar '17
|Larry
|1
|Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged polic...
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Topless Phart
|55
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC