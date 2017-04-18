Coastal Station plans include Royal...

The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the final site plan for Capano Management Company's Coastal Station along Route 1 at the Holland Glade Road intersection in Rehoboth Beach. Included in the project is a 5,371-square-foot Royal Farms convenience store with gas pumps, a proposed 8,500-square-foot restaurant with patio and a proposed 2,795-square-foot retail store.

