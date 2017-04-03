Best Nest opens in Rehoboth Beach

Best Nest opens in Rehoboth Beach

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Cape Gazette

John Selway and NIkki Schroeder have opened Best Nest Home Furnishings in Rehoboth Beach. Selway and Schroeder opened the original Best Nest in Cape Charles, Va., in 2006, but moved back to the Cape Region to be around their two grandchildren.

