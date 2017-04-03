Best Nest opens in Rehoboth Beach
John Selway and NIkki Schroeder have opened Best Nest Home Furnishings in Rehoboth Beach. Selway and Schroeder opened the original Best Nest in Cape Charles, Va., in 2006, but moved back to the Cape Region to be around their two grandchildren.
