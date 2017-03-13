What is... Delaware?
While local history-hounds won't have to phrase any answers in the form of a question, there'll be plenty of them asked when Elkton, Md.-based storyteller Ed Okonowicz appears at the Millsboro Pubic Library for "So You Think You Know All about Delaware?" on Monday, March 20. The interactive "Jeopardy"/trivia-style showcase aims to stump Blue Hen natives and transplants alike, on a variety of little-known topics on the First State, ranging from historical facts and figures to legendary tales and folklore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Mar 12
|drink the soup
|18
|Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged polic...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Topless Phart
|55
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|5
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|22
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC