What is... Delaware?

While local history-hounds won't have to phrase any answers in the form of a question, there'll be plenty of them asked when Elkton, Md.-based storyteller Ed Okonowicz appears at the Millsboro Pubic Library for "So You Think You Know All about Delaware?" on Monday, March 20. The interactive "Jeopardy"/trivia-style showcase aims to stump Blue Hen natives and transplants alike, on a variety of little-known topics on the First State, ranging from historical facts and figures to legendary tales and folklore.

