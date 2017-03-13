Smyrna man arrested for assault
Rehoboth Beach police have arrested a Smyrna man after he allegedly assaulted a woman outside the Purple Parrot Grill on Rehoboth Avenue. On March 6, police say Jeffrey Startt, 33, got into an argument and then hit a 55-year-old woman in the mouth.
