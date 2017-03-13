Salisbury man arrested for stealing...
The section of the sign police say John Castaldo removed from the construction site of the new Dogfish Head restaurant. SUBMITTED PHOTOS Rehoboth Beach police have arrested a Salisbury man for stealing the sign attached to the fence enclosing the new Dogfish Head restaurant on Rehoboth Avenue.
