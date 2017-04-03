Repairs Underway to Two Rehoboth Beach Stormwater Outfalls
REHOBOTH BEACH , Del.- Two stormwater outfalls on Rehoboth Beach are a lot longer now, thanks to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Maryland and Virginia Avenue outfalls have been extended 54 feet and 154 feet, respectively, to help flush out the city's storm water and prevent flooding on land.
