Rehoboth mourns loss of Kevin Bauer

Sorrow hangs over Rehoboth Beach with the news of the passing of Kevin Bauer, also known as Isabella Frost, after learning of his passing on March 20. Bauer was diagnosed with meningitis in August and was not able to recover. Bauer, 34, worked for nine years at Bad Hair Day?, a salon in Rehoboth Beach, but to many he was known by his drag persona, Isabella Frost.

