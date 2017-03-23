Rehoboth mourns loss of Kevin Bauer

Rehoboth mourns loss of Kevin Bauer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Washington Blade

Sorrow hangs over Rehoboth Beach with the news of the passing of Kevin Bauer, also known as Isabella Frost, after learning of his passing on March 20. Bauer was diagnosed with meningitis in August and was not able to recover. Bauer, 34, worked for nine years at Bad Hair Day?, a salon in Rehoboth Beach, but to many he was known by his drag persona, Isabella Frost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sussex Co. Uber Driver Accused of Burglarizing ... Mar 18 Larry 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Mar 18 FCM will save us eh 23
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) Mar 12 drink the soup 18
News Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged polic... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10) Feb '17 Topless Phart 55
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Jan '17 Anonymous 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 22
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,840,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC