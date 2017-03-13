Rehoboth Beach Commissioners to Vote on Canopy Ban
Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners are scheduled to vote Friday evening on an ordinance that would regulate the size of umbrellas allowed on the beach and ban fires and cooking devices. According to the commission, lifeguards say large canopies block their views of the ocean and run the risk of flying away and hitting someone.
