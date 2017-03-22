Officials vote to ban tents, canopies from Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance Friday banning those temporary structures from the beach, starting May 15. It also bans campfires and grills. City officials say umbrellas no larger than 8 feet in diameter and no greater than 7-feet, 6-inches in height, are still allowed as well as baby tents designed to shade infants and small children.

