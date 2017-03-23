Newcomer unopposed in school board...
Rehoboth Beach resident Julie Derrick will take over for school board member Jen Burton when Burton's school board seat expires in July. SUBMITTED PHOTO For the first time in six years, there will be no Cape Henlopen school board election because the only candidate is unopposed.
