new Rehoboth makes a big beach change
Beachgoers will have to duck under regular beach umbrellas for some shade when they visit Rehoboth Beach in Delaware starting May 15. The City of Rehoboth Beach adopted an ordinance Friday that bans the use of tents, tarps, cabanas, pavilions, sport-brellas or any material mounted on support on the beach . The new law defines what an acceptable beach umbrella should be: a circular shade no greater than 8 feet in diameter, collapsible, with hinged ribs radiating from a central pole that is no greater than 7 feet 6 inches in height.
