new Rehoboth makes a big beach change

new Rehoboth makes a big beach change

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Beachgoers will have to duck under regular beach umbrellas for some shade when they visit Rehoboth Beach in Delaware starting May 15. The City of Rehoboth Beach adopted an ordinance Friday that bans the use of tents, tarps, cabanas, pavilions, sport-brellas or any material mounted on support on the beach . The new law defines what an acceptable beach umbrella should be: a circular shade no greater than 8 feet in diameter, collapsible, with hinged ribs radiating from a central pole that is no greater than 7 feet 6 inches in height.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sussex Co. Uber Driver Accused of Burglarizing ... Sat Larry 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Mar 18 FCM will save us eh 23
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) Mar 12 drink the soup 18
News Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged polic... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10) Feb '17 Topless Phart 55
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Jan '17 Anonymous 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 22
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC