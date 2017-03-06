New Bids, Updated Timeline for Rehoboth Beach's Wastewater Projects
Engineers for the City of Rehoboth Beach's wastewater treatment upgrades project say the city's ocean outfall will be complete by April 2018, with work to begin in October of this year. At a special meeting for the board of commissioners, GHD Engineer Jeff Sturdevant told the commissioners they are "very optimistic" that they will receive approved permits from DNREC regarding the outfall within the month of March.
