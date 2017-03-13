Maryland, Delaware State Police to double down on St. Patrick's Day DUI enforcement
Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police are both announcing additional enforcement against impaired driving this St. Patrick's Day. Officials say St. Patrick's Day sees increased numbers of impaired drivers on the roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11)
|Mar 12
|drink the soup
|18
|Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged polic...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Topless Phart
|55
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|5
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|22
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC