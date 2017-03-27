Locals favorite community of Arnell Creek

Arnell Creek is loved by the locals and is considered to be one of the best established communities in the area, just ask a neighbor! With some of the lowest HOA fees around in comparison to the new home developments, it is a real value. Just minutes away from Rehoboth Beach and Lewes, Arnell Creek offers mature trees and established landscaping along with community clubhouse, pool, tennis and pickle-ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.