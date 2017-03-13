Fire causes $1 million in damage to...

The blaze was reported at about 10:30 a.m. in the 39000 block of Heron Road, said Harry R. Miller, chief deputy state fire marshal. Heavy fire was coming out of roof of the four-story, wood-framed home when firefighters from Bethany Beach, Millville, Rehoboth Beach, Roxana, Frankford, Dagsboro and Ocean City arrived at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.