Dune Grass and Fencing Placed Along Rehoboth Beach
As part of the Beachfill Nourishment Project, crews have begun to plant dune grass and place 8,000 linear feet of sand fencing in Rehoboth Beach. The project is sponsored by the state of Delaware as well as the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
