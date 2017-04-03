Discover Love at Rehoboth Petco
First State Animal Center & SPCA will be at your local Petco Store located at 18578 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach on Saturday 4/1/17 from 12-2pm. We will have both dogs and cats of all ages for on-site adoptions.
