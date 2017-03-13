Compromise found on Bethany tent ban

Bethany Beach Town Council members this week found some room for compromise on the somewhat controversial idea of prohibiting tents on the town's beaches. With the recommendation for that prohibition, and others, having come from the Charter & Ordinance Review Committee last month, council members heard from a number of concerned beach users on both sides of the issue during their March 14 council workshop.

