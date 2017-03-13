Celebrating the 20-year sister relati...

Celebrating the 20-year sister relationship between the state of Delaware and Japan's Miyagi...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Cape Gazette

Celebrating the 20-year sister relationship between the state of Delaware and Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, The Cultured Pearl in Rehoboth Beach is pleased to sponsor the first Cherry Blossom Beach Festival. A portion of the proceeds from all of the events will benefit the Cape Henlopen High School, Dover High School and Miyagi Student Exchange programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sussex Co. Uber Driver Accused of Burglarizing ... Sat Larry 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Sat FCM will save us eh 23
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) Mar 12 drink the soup 18
News Del. gay man pleads not guilty in alleged polic... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
News Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10) Feb '17 Topless Phart 55
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Jan '17 Anonymous 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 22
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC