Celebrating the 20-year sister relationship between the state of Delaware and Japan's Miyagi...
Celebrating the 20-year sister relationship between the state of Delaware and Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, The Cultured Pearl in Rehoboth Beach is pleased to sponsor the first Cherry Blossom Beach Festival. A portion of the proceeds from all of the events will benefit the Cape Henlopen High School, Dover High School and Miyagi Student Exchange programs.
