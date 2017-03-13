As Nor'easter Leaves, Cold Weather Sinks In
As Delmarva dries out from Tuesday's nor'easter, some are getting back to their normal routine--with a bitter wind chill at their backs. "I'm looking forward to getting warm now," says Walter Heinlein of Rehoboth Beach, out on his morning stroll along the boardwalk.
