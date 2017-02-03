Sussex Tech High School Drama Club Brings the Hit Musical FAME to Rehoboth Beach
The Sussex Tech Drama Club Proudly presents FAME by Jose Fernandez February 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th. Thursday, Friday and Saturday curtain is 7pm and Sunday curtain is 3pm.
