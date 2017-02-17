Repairs Underway on Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk
The portion of the boardwalk from Surfside Ave to Grenoble Place has been ripped up so the structural beams underneath can be replaced. The city says heavy surf from last year's storm caused the boards to buckle.
