Rehoboth commissioners agree to canopy ban ordinance
On Friday, March 17, the Rehoboth Beach commissioners will vote on an ordinance that would ban canopies and cooking devices from the beach. Under the ordinance, only umbrellas up to 7 1/2 feet high and small baby tents would be allowed.
