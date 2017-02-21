Rehoboth City Hall Delays Opening

Rehoboth City Hall Delays Opening

Friday Feb 17 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

After years of planning and months of construction, the City of Rehoboth Beach will have to wait a little longer for their new city hall. Originally slated for a July 2017 opening, the project has now been pushed back til the fall.

