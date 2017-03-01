Person Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in Rehoboth Beach

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious afternoon car crash in which a person was hit. Troopers say Brock A. Charles, 32, of Lewes, DE, was attempting to walk in an eastbound direction across the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway, approximately 0.2 miles north of Shuttle Road, around 12:03 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017.

