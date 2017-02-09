More than 3,600 plunge for Special...
Part of the large crowd of plungers heads into the Atlantic Ocean in Rehoboth Beach during the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge. RON MACARTHUR PHOTOS Even with a water temperature of 41 degrees and air temperature of nearly 50 degrees, the ocean is still a shock to the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rehoboth Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Topless Phart
|55
|Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|5
|Lewes Music Thread (May '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|just 4 developers
|23
|Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg...
|Oct '16
|The Punisher
|1
|abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Survivor
|6
|We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mongohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC