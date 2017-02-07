Lewes man charged with third DUI
Rehoboth Beach police arrested a Lewes man Jan. 30 with his third driving under the influence of alcohol charge after he tried to make an illegal turn onto Rehoboth Avenue. Police say Leonard Stielper, 45, tried to turn from State Road through the median crossover for opposing traffic onto Rehoboth Avenue.
