IRSD health teacher arrested on one c...

IRSD health teacher arrested on one count of coercion

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Coastal Point

An Indian River High School health teacher was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 18, for allegedly trying to prevent a meeting between school administrators and another district employee. Delaware State Police arrested Paris D. Mitchell, 41, of Milton, on one count of coercion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10) Feb 6 Topless Phart 55
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Jan '17 Anonymous 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 22
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 23
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mongohio 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC