Del. highlighted in infrastructure po...

Del. highlighted in infrastructure policy hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WMDT

A Senate committee has begun discussing investments on infrastructure across the country, with a testimony Wednesday morning from a section manager of DNREC. During opening statements, ranking member U.S. Senator for Delaware Tom Carper explained President Donald Trump has raised the issue of needing to modernize and rebuild infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Transgender women go topless at Delaware beach (Jun '10) Feb 6 Topless Phart 55
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Jan '17 Anonymous 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 22
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 23
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mongohio 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC