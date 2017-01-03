Tidewater Proposes Alternative to Oce...

Tidewater Proposes Alternative to Ocean Outfall

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

As DNREC reviews public comments on the City of Rehoboth Beach's ocean outfall , Tidewater Utilities has submitted an alternative to the outfall once again. The company submitted a letter to DNREC on December 1st, one day before public comment on the project ended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Wed christine guerin 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec 17 Musikologist 22
Andy Southmayd Nov '16 cheating pos 1
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 25
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. Aug '16 Mongohio 1
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,135 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC