Small victory for local residents pro...

Small victory for local residents protesting senior living development

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WMDT

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Rehoboth beach residents braved the cold to let their voices be heard chanting, "Read our letters...Read our letters....Read our letters."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Jan 4 Anonymous 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 22
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 25
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. Aug '16 Mongohio 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) Jul '16 water reservoir e... 20
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,463 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC