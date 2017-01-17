Seagull killer's father sentenced to...

A Canadian man charged after his daughter killed a seagull on the beach in Rehoboth Beach was sentenced to community service Jan. 18. Christian Lesieur, 48, of Quebec was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Aug. 17 after police say he let his 13-year-old daughter lure seagulls into a hole and then whack them with a plastic shovel. Police said they found one dead seagull in a nearby trashcan.

