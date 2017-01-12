Rehoboth should rethink entrance to...

Rehoboth should rethink entrance to...

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Cape Gazette

State transportation officials, the experts who brought us Five Points and the adjacent Malfunction Junction, have redesigned how pedestrians and cyclists will enter Rehoboth Beach - with the promise construction can begin in 2018. Both vehicles and cyclists coming from Route 1 cross the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, passing over a drawbridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Patterson Landlord-rental property feedback (Nov '09) Jan 4 Anonymous 5
Lewes Music Thread (May '12) Dec 17 Musikologist 22
News Lake water needed for north Halton: Region (Oct '11) Oct '16 just 4 developers 25
News Police looking for wanted man on theft and burg... Oct '16 The Punisher 1
abuser and robber comes to your home (Feb '16) Oct '16 Survivor 6
We saw something on Dewey beach, Tues 8/9/16. Aug '16 Mongohio 1
News Lake-based water opposed (Oct '11) Jul '16 water reservoir e... 20
See all Rehoboth Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rehoboth Beach Forum Now

Rehoboth Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rehoboth Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,939,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC